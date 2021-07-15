CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of TWO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWOA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the first quarter valued at $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TWO in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in TWO in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TWO in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in TWO in the first quarter valued at $398,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWOA opened at $9.87 on Thursday. two has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

