CNH Partners LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 218,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $338,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of COOL stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.