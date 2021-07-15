Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,231.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $671,861.12 and $4,231.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00041347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00113885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00149202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,761.82 or 1.00150691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.87 or 0.00989703 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

