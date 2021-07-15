The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.24.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $188.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

