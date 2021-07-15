YF Link (YFL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $187,797.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $187,797.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can now be bought for approximately $68.21 or 0.00215091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00050383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00859624 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.