CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 329,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000.

ATVCU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

