American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,136 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of American Tower worth $121,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 27.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $281.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.59. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $282.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.