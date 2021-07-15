AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,104,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316,726 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $142,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

