AQR Capital Management LLC Has $113.24 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,614,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,679 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $113,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs stock opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.26.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. Amdocs’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

