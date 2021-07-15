Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stake Decreased by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 39.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 737,521 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 487,604 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises 3.4% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $91,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $415,385,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after buying an additional 856,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after buying an additional 731,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $103,004,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.84.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.