TIG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,386,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,456,000. Brookfield Property Partners makes up about 1.6% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Brookfield Property Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,835. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $19.20.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

