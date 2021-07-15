TIG Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) by 496.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,534,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276,983 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Starboard Value Acquisition worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,768,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 433.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,634,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,357 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,327,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000.

Shares of Starboard Value Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,517. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

