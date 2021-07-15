TIG Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU)

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,324 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings V were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 109,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

OTCMKTS:GRSVU remained flat at $$10.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,136. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.53.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.