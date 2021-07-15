Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 721 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,082% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.14. 10,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,061. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after buying an additional 283,575 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after buying an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.