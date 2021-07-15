CONSOL Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,038 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,557% compared to the average volume of 304 put options.

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. 9,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.90 million, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 2.76. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CEIX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at $291,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

