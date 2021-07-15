TIG Advisors LLC Takes Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 716,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCVC. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000.

VCVC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,321. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

