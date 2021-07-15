Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,702 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFTRU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 648.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

LFTRU remained flat at $$10.10 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,999. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFTRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.