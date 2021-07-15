TIG Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 497,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPKBU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKBU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,913. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.