Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Shares Bought by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,186,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 112.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 165,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 87,680 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Malacca Straits Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,602. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

