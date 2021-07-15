Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Shares Purchased by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,009 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 3.60% of Galileo Acquisition worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLEO. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 203.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galileo Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,028. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

