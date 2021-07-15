Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,924,068. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $186.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

