Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after acquiring an additional 354,082 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $63.21 on Thursday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.25.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,759,014. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

