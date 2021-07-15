Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Endesa to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25. Endesa has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

