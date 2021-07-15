Analysts Set Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday.

Get Equillium alerts:

NASDAQ EQ opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 14.37. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $94,908.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,558.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,034 shares of company stock valued at $202,762 over the last 90 days. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equillium by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Equillium by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.