Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.10.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $246.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.01 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

