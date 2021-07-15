Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $315,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,170 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,889,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,068,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 797,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of AAL opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

