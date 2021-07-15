Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

HCSG opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

