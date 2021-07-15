Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,670 shares of company stock worth $38,362,979 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $254.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $269.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.42.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.