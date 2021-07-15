Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,463.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.89 billion, a PE ratio of 443.41, a P/E/G ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,312.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,587.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

