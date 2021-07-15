Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,659,000 after buying an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,675,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after buying an additional 235,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after buying an additional 73,040 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $12,249,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.55. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

