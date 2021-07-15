Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 4,059 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 414,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of PHD opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.58. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.