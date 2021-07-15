Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of HRZN opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $345.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.