Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINZ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ KINZ opened at $9.89 on Thursday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.