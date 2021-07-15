Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,647,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,244 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $851,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 860,057 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

