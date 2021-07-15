Milton C. Ault III Acquires 5,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of ALZN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,467. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $33.55.
Alzamend Neuro Company Profile
