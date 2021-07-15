Milton C. Ault III Acquires 5,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALZN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,467. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

