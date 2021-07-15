AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 23rd (NYSE:MITT)

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 23rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of MITT remained flat at $$3.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,609. The company has a current ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several research firms have commented on MITT. TheStreet raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Joseph Lamanna bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.