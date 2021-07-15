Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.14.

CSL stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,130. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,755,000 after acquiring an additional 381,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after acquiring an additional 229,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,976,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

