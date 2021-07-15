$0.91 EPS Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.92. salesforce.com posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Barclays increased their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

CRM traded down $5.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.15. The company had a trading volume of 163,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,097. The company has a market capitalization of $219.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.93. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 398,089 shares of company stock valued at $95,197,996. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

