Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 572.31%.

NASDAQ:ORMP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 5,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,768. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.48. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $399.04 million, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORMP shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Aegis increased their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

