Zacks: Analysts Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.17.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.29. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $193.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

