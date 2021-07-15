iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Set to Split on Monday, July 19th

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) shares are going to split on Monday, July 19th. The 6-1 split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $345.34. 73 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.10. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $236.77 and a 1-year high of $349.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXN. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 227.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,733,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 130.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

