Francis J.C. Newbould Sells 700 Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Stock

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$10,514.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,165.54.

Francis J.C. Newbould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Francis J.C. Newbould sold 600 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$9,042.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Francis J.C. Newbould sold 1,500 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total transaction of C$22,420.95.

Shares of TSE FC traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.49. 6,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,861. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$478.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.78. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1 year low of C$11.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.60.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

