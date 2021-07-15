TENT (TENT) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. TENT has a market cap of $1.43 million and $177,168.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00315238 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00128716 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00170649 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002204 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003265 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,010,040 coins and its circulating supply is 36,932,948 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars.

