eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.90 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.74 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.66. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.37 million, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.29.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. eGain currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

