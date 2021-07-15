Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Seagen by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,234,000 after buying an additional 87,523 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Seagen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Seagen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 50,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Seagen by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.

SGEN opened at $142.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.55. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

