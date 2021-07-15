Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $448,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,297,000 after buying an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,102,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 20.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after purchasing an additional 164,422 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $142.45 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.55.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

