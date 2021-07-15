Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.20% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $109,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NYSE:PNW opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.