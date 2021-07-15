Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 88,329 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,329 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $105,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $86.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $87.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

