295,054 Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Orion Acquisition accounts for about 0.8% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $36,336,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $29,870,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $10,000,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,546,000.

Shares of OHPAU stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,167. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

