160,150 Shares in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000.

LJAQU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. 185,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,699. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

